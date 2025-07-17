Thermo Fisher, Sanofi expand drug manufacturing partnership

Thermo Fisher Scientific recently announced plans to acquire Sanofi’s sterile manufacturing site in Ridgefield, New Jersey, and continue producing a portfolio of Sanofi therapies there while opening the facility to additional pharmaceutical and biotech customers.

The plant performs sterile fill-finish and packaging, and has more than 200 employees, all of whom will join Thermo Fisher when the deal closes in the second half of 2025, the companies stated. The agreement deepens a long-running partnership between the firms. It gives Thermo Fisher a third U.S. sterile fill-finish location, adding to its sites in Greenville, North Carolina, and Plainville, Massachusetts.

“Sanofi’s Ridgefield site will strengthen our U.S. manufacturing capabilities, enabling us to better support our pharmaceutical and biotech customers with the critical production capacity needed for essential medicines,” Thermo Fisher President and CEO Marc Casper said in a news release. “We will also expand and further strengthen our long-standing partnership with Sanofi, while investing to bring additional capacity and enhanced capabilities at this site. We look forward to welcoming all Ridgefield employees to Thermo Fisher later this year.”

Brendan O’Callaghan, Sanofi’s global head of manufacturing and supply, said the expansion of the two companies’ partnership will allow for a continued supply of products to U.S. patients.

Once the transaction closes, the Ridgefield operation will become part of Thermo Fisher’s pharma services business within the Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment. The facility will support the company’s Accelerator Drug Development 360° contract development and manufacturing offering, which aims to shorten timelines for bringing medicines to market.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.