Thermo Fisher opens new ultra-cold facility in Europe

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that it opened a new clinical and commercial ultra-cold facility in the Netherlands.

The company aims to expand its clinical trial network in Europe and accelerate the development of advanced therapies. Its new current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) facility in Bleiswijk offers pharmaceutical and biopharma customers tailored, end-to-end support throughout the clinical supply chain for high-value therapies. That includes cell and gene therapies, along with biologics, antibodies and vaccines.

According to a news release, Thermo Fisher opened the state-of-the-art facility to meet increasing demand from cell and gene therapy clinical trials in Europe. It builds on the company’s current global CDMO capabilities and helps customers meet clinical trial requirements regardless of scale or phase.

Located 30 minutes outside of Amsterdam, the site offers clinical and commercial packaging services for therapies from development to commercialization. It also offers end-to-end biorepository storage solutions and associated supply chain services. The facility features 5,000 m2 (54,000 ft2) of ambient to cryogenic storage, ancillaries and cold chain packaging, labeling, distribution and clinical QP release services.

Thermo Fisher said its site uses 15% solar power and operates completely gas-free as well. It provides sustainable heating and cooling with eco-friendly electric heat pumps and uses ultramodern heat recovery technology.

“The opening of this cutting-edge facility supporting the development of cell and gene therapies and other biologics, coupled with our proven track record in managing valuable materials, places us in an unmatched position to help our global clients develop innovative therapies,” said Molly Flick, VP and GM, bioservices & specialty logistics, Thermo Fisher Scientific.