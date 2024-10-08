Thermo Fisher introduces new sustainable antibody packaging

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced today that it introduced more sustainable packaging for 125,000 Invitrogen antibodies.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said the transition from cold-chain packaging to ambient temperature shipping from distribution center to customer reduces package material mass and improves the customer experience. This comes as part of the company’s global sustainability efforts.

According to Thermo Fisher, functional and stability testing demonstrated that a significant portion of its Invitrogen antibody portfolio can be maintained at ambient temperature conditions during transport. This eliminates the use of cold gel packs, introducing a new, 100% curbside recyclable paper packaging for customers.

Through this, Thermo Fisher expects to eliminate more than 216,000 pounds of paper and 440,000 pounds of gel ice packs per year. That marks a 90% reduction in shipment mass, improves freight density and reduces carbon emissions.

Graham Erwin, assistant professor, molecular and human genetics, Baylor College of Medicine, says the more sustainable solution helps simplify laboratory operations by reducing packaging waste and minimizing environmental impact without compromising on research goals.

“Our ambient shipping initiative is a response to our customers’ expectations and demonstrates our commitment to sustainability and innovation,” said Ellie Mahjubi, VP, protein cell analysis, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “We are proud to launch this critical change, delivering on Thermo Fisher’s Mission to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We believe this transition will have a considerable impact on the global research community by reducing packaging waste and transport emissions without compromising the quality of our antibodies.”