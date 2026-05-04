Thermo Fisher unveils new cell therapy manufacturing platform

Thermo Fisher Scientific today announced the introduction of the Gibco CTS DynaXS single-use bioreactor for cell therapy manufacturing.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher designed the expansion platform to help cell therapy developers scale manufacturing with control, flexibility and regulatory readiness.

Thermo Fisher said its stirred-tank, single-use system supports cell expansion across development and early clinical volumes. It offers a scalable platform from small process development batches to larger cGMP manufacturing runs.

With the introduction of the. CTS DynaXS bioreactor, Thermo Fisher extends its Cell Therapy Systems (CTS) portfolio. It aims to support workflows from cell isolation and activation through expansion and downstream processing. The company says this integration helps customers build modular, scalable manufacturing strategies with unified technical support and regulatory documentation.

Commentary from Thermo Fisher officials

Sara Henneman, VP and GM of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s cell culture and cell therapy business, said:

“Cell therapy manufacturers are navigating a rapidly expanding pipeline and increasing regulatory expectations. The CTS DynaXS bioreactor reflects our commitment to help deliver end-to-end, integrated solutions that enable customers to simplify scale-up, strengthen process control, and support the development of therapies intended for patient use.”

Andy Campbell, senior director of R&D at Thermo Fisher, said:

“Manufacturers want platforms that grow with them. With CTS DynaXS, we are providing a solution designed specifically for cell expansion that aligns with the broader cell therapy manufacturing journey. The single-use bioreactor offers a broad operating range and flexible design, enabling customers to efficiently scale from small to large production across a wide variety of volumes, applications, and cell types.”