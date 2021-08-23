Thermo Fisher launches refrigerated vacuum concentrator

Thermo Fisher (NYSE: TMO) is debuting a SpeedVac refrigerated vacuum concentrator to maintain the temperature of heat-sensitive samples, including proteins.

The SpeedVac SRF110 modular refrigerated vacuum concentrator offers programmability to allow operators to specify chamber temperature before and after a sample run.

The system is available in a modular configuration known as SRF110P1 or in a semi-integrated format known as SRF110P2.

The system enables researchers to pause the vacuum concentration process to facilitate sample cooling. This capability safeguards samples such as proteins and enzymes from degradation.

Carlsbad, Calif.–based Thermo Fisher envisions that scientists focused on everything from stem cell research to COVID-19 and cancer will use the system. Potential applications include cell and gene therapy development, proteomics research, enzyme development and extracting RNA from samples.

The SpeedVac line of vacuum and heat technologies includes a range of vacuum concentrators, refrigerated vapor traps and pumps.

ThermoFisher also offers modular kits for the SpeedVac vacuum concentrators to enable researchers to select optimal vacuum concentrator, trap, rotor and pump components for a given application.