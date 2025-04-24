Thermo Fisher to invest $2B on U.S. manufacturing

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced today that it plans to invest an additional $2 billion in the U.S. over the next four years.

The company said its investment should strengthen American innovation, manufacturing and economic competitiveness in the life sciences sector. It also comes as a number of companies consider investing in U.S. infrastructure amid potential supply chain disruptions from the Trump Administration’s proposed tariffs.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher said it continues to enable biopharma companies to develop and produce medicines in America. Its latest investment adds to its American manufacturing capacity to support a resilient U.S. healthcare supply chain.

The $2 billion investment includes $1.5 billion in capital expenditures to enhance and expand U.S. manufacturing operations. Additionally, it includes a $500 million boost for R&D focused on high-impact innovation.

Thermo Fisher currently has 64 U.S. manufacturing operations across 37 states. These operations produce analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics and life sciences solutions. They also provide contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical innovators.

“Thermo Fisher’s commitment to U.S. manufacturing reflects our confidence that America will continue to lead the world in science and innovation. Thermo Fisher is proud to serve as a growth engine for the American economy,” said Marc N. Casper, chair, president and CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific. “By expanding our U.S. operations, we ensure that life-saving medicines and therapies will continue to be developed and produced in America for decades to come.”