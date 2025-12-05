Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that it expanded its bioprocessing capabilities across Asia.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company says the expansion reinforces its commitment to supporting the region’s growing biopharmaceutical industry. It plans to introduce a new Bioprocess Design Center in Hyderabad, India, in addition to expansions in existing Bioprocess Design Centers in Incheon, Korea, and Singapore.

Thermo Fisher says this strengthens its regional network designed to enhance speed, efficiency and sustainability in biomanufacturing. The company said its continued investment in Asia supports the region’s growth amid demand for biologics, vaccines and cell and gene therapies.

In Korea, the company said its newly expanded facility empowers deeper collaboration and innovation. The new center in India offers collaborative spaces for process design, simulation and optimization. Meanwhile, in Singapore, the expanded plant provides access to bench-to-pilot scale bioprocessing, expert-led training and deep collaborations.

Altogether, Thermo Fisher said the centers ensure direct access to innovation, training and technical expertise. They enable agility, scalability and faster time to market for biologics production.

“Asia continues to play an increasingly important role in advancing innovation across the global biopharma industry,” said Daniella Cramp, Senior Vice President and President, BioProduction at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “By expanding our network in Korea, Singapore and India, we’re bringing world-class infrastructure and expertise closer to our customers, helping them deliver high-quality biologics faster, more cost-effectively and more sustainably.”