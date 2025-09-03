Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) announced that it completed its acquisition of a Sanofi facility in New Jersey.

The company acquired Sanofi’s state-of-the-art sterile fill-finish and packaging site in Ridgefield, New Jersey. In July, the company announced its plans to acquire this site and continue producing a portfolio of Sanofi therapies there while opening the facility to additional pharmaceutical and biotech customers.

According to a news release, the acquisition marks an expansion of the companies’ strategic partnership to increase U.S. drug product manufacturing. The companies declined to disclose the terms of the deal. Ridgefield now serves as part of Thermo Fisher’s pharma services business within its Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment.

Thermo Fisher now adds the new site to its U.S. locations in Greenville, North Carolina, and Plainville, Massachusetts. It operates a leading global sterile fill-finish manufacturing network and says the sites are “integral” to its Accelerator Drug Development 360° CDMO and CRO solutions. It aims to transform the pharmaceutical value chain for emerging biotech and biopharma companies to speed life-changing medicines to patients.

“We are excited to add Sanofi’s Ridgefield site to our network and welcome more than 200 highly experienced colleagues to Thermo Fisher,” said Marc N. Casper, chair, president and CEO of Thermo Fisher. “Bringing this world-class facility and team into our network strengthens our U.S. manufacturing capabilities to better support pharmaceutical and biotech customers, while positioning us for future expansion.”