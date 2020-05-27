Thermo Fischer Scientific to boost manufacturing for CSL

Thermo Fischer Scientific announced today that it has inked a strategic partnership with biotechnology company CSL to help better meet the growing demand for biologic therapies.

Thermo Fisher will support CSL’s product portfolio through its pharma services network, including drug product development, biologics manufacturing, sterile fill-finish, packaging and clinical trials logistics. Thermo Fisher — through a long-term lease agreement with CSL — will also operate a new state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing facility in Lengnau, Switzerland.

The companies expect the construction of the new facility in Switzerland to finish in mid-2021.

“We continue to invest to meet the growing need for flexible biologics capacity, and Lengnau will significantly expand our pharma services capacity and capabilities,” said Michel Lagarde, EVP of Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Within the Lengnau site, Thermo Fisher will support the manufacturing of CSL’s next-generation product for hemophilia patients. The site will feature highly flexible bioproduction technologies, including single-use and stainless steel, to provide a pathway from development to large-scale production as customers’ needs increase. Thermo Fisher eventually plans to expand the use of the site to include additional biopharma customers.