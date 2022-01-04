The 5 most popular pharmaceutical processing stories of 2021

With the pandemic continuing to disrupt the pharmaceutical industry, drug makers find themselves torn between the traditional domain of drug making and an emerging domain of new platforms and focuses.

This disparity was reflected in the most popular pieces of content from Pharmaceutical Processing World in 2021.

Some of the best-known drug companies are the most commonly hit with fines. While the pandemic has improved the pharmaceutical industry’s reputation overall, the public continues to have an ambivalent attitude towards the industry.

This piece from 2018 continues to draw significant attention from readers as a result of its advice on avoiding common pitfalls associated with poor humidity control.

The two companies are making investments in facilities in Thousand Oaks in Ventura County, California.

The dewormer ivermectin stirred conversation in 2021. Advocates claimed the drug was effective against COVID-19, while many experts concluded such pronouncements were unfounded. A number of studies and analyses concluded that evidence suggesting a benefit is weak. One pre-study focused on the reportedly positive effects of the drug was withdrawn. Nevertheless, a handful of studies concluded that the drug could have some benefit against COVID-19, such as the one summarized above. FDA has counseled that the use of the drug to treat the novel coronavirus is unwarranted.

mRNA remains a promising platform for more than COVID-19 vaccines. Here, the companies Aldevron and Ginkgo Bioworks claim a breakthrough related to vaccinia capping enzyme, which is commonly used in mRNA production.