Amazon, Onica to support digital health for Teva’s Digihaler

Teva Respiratory (NYSE:TEVA) announced that it is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Onica to build and host its digital health platform.

The Teva Pharmaceuticals affiliate’s digital health platform is a cloud-based backend data system designed to support its FDA-approved Digihaler portfolio of breath-actuated digital inhalers and its companion mobile app that tracks inhaler events and measures inspiratory flow, according to a news release.

