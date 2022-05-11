The consolidated case is titled In Re National Prescription Opioid Litigation, 17-MD-2804, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio (Cleveland).
Teva and Allergan have reportedly been in mediation for more than a year.
In 2016, Teva completed a $40.5 billion acquisition of Allergan’s generic business, including generic opioids.
In 2020, AbbVie acquired Allergan.
Earlier this year, Teva Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie reached a deal with Rhode Island for a total of $28.5 million to settle opioid-related claims.
Teva entered into a similar deal with Ohio in 2019.
In March, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody reached an opioid settlement with CVS, Teva, Allergan and Endo worth a combined $870 million.
Tell Us What You Think!