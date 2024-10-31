Terumo BCT expands gene therapy manufacturing in Latin America

Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies (BCT) announced that it plans to expand its offerings to Latin America.

The company plans to help bring automated manufacturing to cell and gene therapy companies in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico. With a focus on automation, it makes products that collect, process and separate blood and cells. The company also offers automated manufacturing platforms that support cell and gene therapy (CGT) developers.

Currently, the company has seven offices across Latin America. It has a footprint in Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Chile, plus a major manufacturing facility in Costa Rica.

Terumo BCT’s products support cell and gene therapy manufacturers throughout the development lifecycle. Technologies being introduced in Latin America include the QuantumFlex cell expansion system, Finia fill and finish system and the company’s portfolio of welders and sealers for therapy manufacturers.