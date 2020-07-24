Teknova announces new CEO

Cell culture media, protein purification and molecular biology reagent manufacturer Teknova announced that it appointed Stephen Gunstream as its new CEO.

Gunstream has nearly 20 years of experience in life sciences, having previously served as VP and GM for the research and clinical business at BD Biosciences, as well as the CCO at Integrated DNA Technologies. He will take over for founder and retiring CEO Ted Davis, who said in a news release that the Gunstream “understands our culture and vision extremely well.”

“Teknova is a special company,” Gunstream said. “First and foremost, it is due to the people in the organization, and I feel very privileged to lead them as CEO. Ted has built a wonderful business that is always asking what we can do to advance scientific breakthroughs and then delivering. It is a great fit as my fundamental belief is that a business will be successful, no matter what, if you focus on the customer.”

Hollister, Calif.-based Teknova is an ISO 13485-certified manufacturer of cell culture media and supplements, protein purification buffers, and molecular biology reagents.