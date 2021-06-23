Swiss startup Wyzo debuts novel robot that supports pharma applications

The robotics firm Wyzo (Ecublens, Switzerland) has launched what it deems the world’s first pick-and-place sidebot. Supporting pharmaceutical production line applications, the Wyzo robot can work side-by-side with humans without traditional protective barriers.

The robot also supports up to 80 picks per minute.

The Wyzo is also compatible with standard grippers.

The company says that the Wyzo robot occupies one-sixth of the space of a traditional industrial robot. Its footprint is less than 0.5 m2, and the robot measures 1.80 m in height. The small size enables manufacturers to relocate the robot from one workstation to another as needed. Workers can transport it through standard doors or via elevators.

The Wyzo uses sensor technology to monitor nearby human activity. Its software enables it to reduce its operating speed when a human is nearby.

Wyzo also says the robot is easy to program even for operators without prior experience in automation. In addition, interacting with the mobile terminal does not require the use of script languages or programming.