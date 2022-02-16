Stäubli Robotics bolsters West Coast pharma staff

Stäubli (Duncan, South Carolina) has added two new staff to its pharma and medical device team on the West Coast. Irina Rau will serve as the company’s regional sales manager/key account manager, and Victor Fenton will work as a robotics application engineer.

The company notes that the hires are part of an ongoing push to strengthen its focus on the pharmaceutical industry.

Rau has a decade of experience working in the pharmaceutical industry.

Fenton began working for Stäubli in 2017 as a field services engineer and has more than 20 years of experience in management across a variety of industries.

The expansion of Stäubli’s leadership on the West Coast is “an important step in setting up an organization fully dedicated to the pharmaceutical industry to build on our existing expertise in a number of high-tech markets,” said Olivier Cremoux, head of pharma and medical device for Stäubli Robotics North America.

Allschwil, Switzerland–headquartered Stäubli has more than 200 employees in the U.S.