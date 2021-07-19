Stäubli Robotics appoints new pharma and medical device head

The Pfäffikon, Switzerland–based mechatronics and robotics company has named Olivier Cremoux to be the deputy head of pharma and medical device for Stäubli Robotics North America. Cremoux has worked in various Stäubli divisions since 2015 and has served as an international business development manager. In 2018, he began a stint as a North American business development manager for robotics.

In a statement, Cremoux stated that Stäubli Robotics’ pharma and medical device segments are “strategic and growing markets” for the company and have been for more than 20 years. “High throughput screening, aseptic fill/finish, orthopedic surgery, bio-printing and cell culturing are examples of processes where Stäubli Robotics started as a pioneer and became a reference,” Cremoux said. “With COVID-19 pandemic, robotics became even more essential to our customers, from drug production to COVID test manufacturing.”

Stäubli installed a new CEO of the Stäubli Group, Gerald Vogt, in December. Vogt has been a veteran of the company for 23 years.