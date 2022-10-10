Stäubli highlights pharmaceutical packaging robots at Pack Expo 

Stäubli Robotics will highlight its robot-based automation technology used for pharmaceutical manufacturing and packaging at the Pack Expo event scheduled for October 23–26 in Chicago. The company will display its technology at booth 18025 at the event

The company notes that robots for primary and secondary packaging and palletizing are evolving in complexity to handle more sophisticated tasks in fill-finish, labeling, quality assurance testing and inspection.

A range of Stäubli robots

At the event, the company will display its TX2-60 Stericlean robot, which can accurately pick and place medical device components in conjunction with its Asyril flexible feeding platform.

The AI-enabled Asyril feeding platform uses computer vision technology to identify acceptable parts and transmit their pick coordinates to the robot. A monitor tracks production to foster traceability and process improvement.

The company’s Stericlean robot line is intended for life science applications. Robots in the line are suited for Grade A, B and C environments.

The Sterliclean robots have a fully enclosed structure with custom seals to minimize penetration of airborne particles.

In addition, the robot line incorporates a high-resistance coating to eliminate retention areas.

Stäubli notes it designed the robots to be flexible, suited for drug delivery formats including vials, IV bags, syringes, cartridges and transdermal devices. The robot line also can be used for wearables.

Also at Pack Expo, Stäubli will showcase its TS2-100 SCARA robot, which is part of the 2021 Red Dot Award-winning TS2 series. The TS2-100 can be used for high-speed flex feeding applications. The robot line can be used in downstream production processes including primary and secondary packaging. The TS2-100 incorporates proprietary JCS drive technology to enable ultra-short cycle times and high repeatability.

Outside of the life science industry, the company’s robots are also suited for use in other high-tech industries requiring sensitive environments.

Partners also showcased

Also at Pack Expo, Stäubli’s partner Capmatic will exhibit its Galaxy line machine used with two Stäubli TX2-60 robots in Booth S-1758.

The welding technology company Dukane will exhibit its ultrasonic cutting process with a Stäubli TX2-90 HE robot in Booth S-4009.

Earlier this year, Stäubli exhibited at the Interphex event held May 24–26 in New York City.

In January 2020, ARxIUM collaborated with Stäubli to use its TX-60L UL robot to improve the safety and accuracy of IV admixture compounding.