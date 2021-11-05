States sue to block COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The attorneys general in 26 U.S. states are opposing the Biden administration’s plan to force many employers to require their workers to obtain vaccination against COVID-19.

While the majority of states were Republican-led, Kansas, Louisiana and Kentucky were three Democratic-leaning states that joined the litigation.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a media briefing that the vaccine mandates have a firm legal footing.

The vaccination mandate threatens penalties of almost $14,000 per infraction.

The federal government intends to begin enforcing the rules on January 4.

The rules are more stringent for healthcare facilities receiving funding from Medicare and Medicaid. In such facilities, eligible staff must receive at least one vaccine dose before providing healthcare, treatment or other services by December 5.