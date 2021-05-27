Specialty pharmacy association backs bipartisan drug pricing plan

This week, bipartisan lawmakers in the House and Senate introduced legislation known as the Pharmacy DIR Reform to Reduce Senior Drug Costs Act. The bill would make changes to fees tied to direct and indirect remuneration, or DIR, under Medicare Part D.

The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) released a statement applauding the proposed legislation stating that it projects specialty pharmacy patient needs.

“Advancing this legislation will be a victory for patients, specialty pharmacies, the Medicare program and ultimately taxpayers,” said Sheila Arquette, NASP President and CEO, in a statement. “High drug costs and anticompetitive business practices that threaten specialty pharmacy’s ability to care for their patients risks lives and significantly drains Medicare and taxpayer resources.”

In related news, more than 130 healthcare organizations praised the introduction of the Pharmacy and Medically Underserved Areas Enhancement Act (S. 1362, H.R. 2759).

That legislation would authorize Medicare Part B to cover a range of pharmacist-related services, including vaccinations and counseling related to HIV pre-and post-exposure prophylaxes. In some states, pharmacists can provide patients access to such drugs.

The organizations expressed their appreciation for the proposal in a letter to the bill’s original authors.