Sotera Health files for $1.1 billion IPO

Sotera Health has filed with the SEC to confirm its intent to raise nearly $1.1 billion in an initial public offering.

Broadview Heights, Ohio-based Sotera Health said in the filing out yesterday that it expects to sell 46.6 million shares of its common stock at an assumed IPO price of $21.50 per share, totaling $949.3 million. However, if underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full, that total would reach $1.0917 billion.

Sotera Health works with Sterigenics, Nelson Labs and Nordion to provide sterilization and lab testing services to medical device and pharmaceutical companies around the world.

Get the full story on our sister site, Massdevice.