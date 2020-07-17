Smiths Medical lands major vaccine-related contract

Smiths Medical announced today that it has landed a federal contract to produce more than 78 million syringe-and-needle units and $20 million in federal funding to expand its Keene, N.H. plant to produce them.

The Plymouth, Minn.-based company said it received an order for 78.6 million syringe-and-needle units and that BARDA and the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense will foot $20 million of the Smiths’ $38 million capital expansion project in Keene. The partnership will increase needle production capacity by 125 million units per year, according to the company. The federal government will have priority access to this expanded capacity for vaccination efforts dedicated to COVID-19, flu vaccines and future pandemics.

Get the full story on our sister site, Drug Delivery Business News.