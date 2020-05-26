Siemens Healthineers to produce 50m antibody tests per month against COVID-19

Siemens Healthineers (ETR: SHL) said today that it has started worldwide shipments of its COVID-19 antibody test, with a goal of producing 50 million tests per month as the pandemic evolves.

The German medtech giant boasts that it has 20,000 systems worldwide to run the tests, including what it describes as the largest analyzer installed base in the U.S. Siemens Healthineers is increasing test production at its Walpole (Walpole, Mass.) and Glasgow (Newark, Del.) facilities so that it can exceed 50 million tests per month starting in June.

