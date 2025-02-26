Sherwin-Williams expands flooring solutions for pharma facilities

Sherwin-Williams High-Performance Flooring announced the launch of Accelera One, a grout and topcoat technology for pharmaceutical manufacturing environments.

The technology offers benefits for pharmaceutical, life sciences, R&D and biopharma manufacturing spaces. A next-generation, ultra-high solids coating formulated to minimize downtime, it can also enhance durability and support green building goals. Accelera One delivers rapid cure times, chemical resistance and cost-saving efficiency. This helps facility owners protect investments while maintaining safe and sterile life-saving environments.

Accelera One enables two-coat application in a single day to accelerate project timelines. It enables faster operation resumption, maximized scheduling flexibility, thickness versatility and seamless integration into Sherwin-Williams decorative flake or quartz flooring systems.

The coating can withstand harsh cleaning protocols and sterilization processes. It offers resistance to aggressive sterilants and disinfectants, UV exposure and heavy foot traffic. Sherwin-Williams says its durability extends the lifespan of facility floors and reduces long-term maintenance.

“Balancing costs of regulatory compliance with the groundbreaking innovation happening in their facilities is a constant challenge for pharmaceutical companies,” said Michael Durbin, market segment manager – Pharmaceutical, Sherwin-Williams. “Accelera One was designed to help facility managers stay compliant while reducing costly downtime, protecting critical assets and maintaining a sterile environment that safeguards lifesaving work.”