Selkirk Pharma launches new fill/finish service

Selkirk Pharma announced today that it launched ClinFast, a service designed to assist in the biotech and pharma fill/finish process.

The Spokane, Washington-based pharmaceutical manufacturer called the service “paradigm-shifting.” It designed ClinFast to assist clinical-stage biotech and pharma companies with a rapid fill/finish process for clinical trial supplies. ClinFast can reduce production timelines while maintaining high-quality standards, according to a news release. This addresses the challenge of securing fill/finish capacity in a market prioritizing large-batch projects over small-batch projects.

Selkirk Pharma said ClinFast eliminates delays for small-volume projects by running production processes in parallel. It leverages a templated approach that streamlines each step from compounding to final release. The company maintains an on-site inventory of ISO-sized vials, stoppers, filling assemblies and excipients, reducing the lead time required for sourcing materials. It also offers flexibility for clients to incorporate customer-supplied materials that align with the ClinFast process.

Batch sizes reach up to 10,000 vials with ClinFast, with the rapid turnaround and high-yield processing also delivering benefits.

“In clinical drug development, time is everything. Delays in sterile fill/finish can mean missed trial milestones and significant financial setbacks,” said Colleen Dixon, CEO of Selkirk Pharma. “ClinFast represents a significant advancement in our ability to ensure biotech and pharma companies can access the high-quality drug product manufacturing they need—without the typical wait times. Our experienced team, best-in-class equipment, and commitment to excellence mean our clients can trust us to help them stay on track and bring life-saving treatments to patients faster.”