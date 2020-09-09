Schott producing vials for 3 of 4 COVID-19 vaccine candidates

Specialty glass manufacturer Schott announced today that it is delivering vials to three out of every four COVID-19 vaccine projects undergoing phase I, II, and III testing , according to Global Data.

The Mainz, Germany-based company has delivered millions of glass vials to SARS-CoV-2 programs, including partners of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed vaccine development program. Schott operates 20 plants and over 600 production lines for pharma glass and packaging.

The vast majority of all COVID-19 vaccines will be stored in and applied from a Borosilicate glass container — the world’s most widely used material to package vaccines, according to the company.

“We are proud and happy to serve leading vaccine projects and will continue to contribute our utmost to the fight against COVID-19,” said Schott CEO Frank Heinricht in a news release. “Our $1 billion investment, which started before the pandemic to meet global demand for high-quality glass packaging, allowed us to ramp up production to quickly address this unprecedented global public health challenge.”