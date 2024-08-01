Schott Pharma unveils new prefillable polymer syringe nest

Schott Pharma announced that it developed a new nest design for prefillable polymer syringes for increased pharmaceutical output.

The new nest holds a total of 160 syringes without changing the size of the nest. That marks an increase of 60% compared to the standard nest that fits 100 syringes.

According to a news release, this nest allows drug manufacturers to benefit from an increased output compared to the standard setup. In the same cycle time, the new nest from Schott enables companies to fill significantly more syringes per hour.

Schott says this enhanced output allows pharmaceutical companies to increase efficiency by up to 67%. At the same time, they can reduce manufacturing costs and product carbon footprint (PCF) by 17%.

“Through this step, we are actively addressing one of the main levers to improve the costs of pharma companies and reorganizing their value chain,” says Andreas Reisse, CEO of SCHOTT Pharma. “This innovation is a testament to our engineering expertise and with it, we’re enabling pharma manufacturers to meet their needs for efficiency, sustainability, and compliance, while assuring uncompromised quality. We have received positive feedback from the market so far and first customers are already planning to implement the new product.”