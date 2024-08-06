Continue to Site

Sanofi will build a new insulin plant in Germany

Sanofi logoSanofi recently announced that it will spend €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) over the next five years to build a new insulin production facility at its BioCampus in Frankfurt Höchst, Germany.

The 36,000 m2 (equivalent to nearly 388,000 ft2) facility will replace existing insulin production plants. Paris-based Sanofi says several hundred highly qualified specialists will work at the new high-tech insulin plant by 2029. According to the company, federal, state and local governments in Germany are supporting the project.

In an Aug. 1 news release, company officials said constructing the new facility demonstrates the company’s commitment to the resilience of global insulin production and providing the essential medicine to the growing number of people with diabetes worldwide.

Brendan O’Callaghan, chair of the Supervisory Board of Sanofi in Germany and global head of manufacturing and supply, said that the company’s commitment to European health sovereignty is distinctive and unique.

Sanofi plans to use renewable energy sources and passive waste reduction principles in the building. (The company came in at No. 7 in Time magazine’s “Most Sustainable Companies of 2024” rankings.)

The Sanofi BioCampus presently supplies patients in roughly 80 countries with 20 different insulin products. More than 4,000 employees work in the insulin value chain.

Chris Newmarker

