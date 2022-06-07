Sanofi unveils new campus in Massachusetts

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Sanofi announced today that it is officially opening its new 900,000-square-foot campus at Cambridge Crossing in

The new campus brings together 2,500 Sanofi Massachusetts-based employees in a shared space. The goal is to improve collaboration between R&D, Medical, and the Specialty Care business unit — and grow a science-centered, patient-focused culture. The Paris-based pharmaceutical company has a Play to Win strategy that focuses on growth, innovation, efficiency and reinvention.

“Cambridge has been our home for many years. Opening our new facility in Cambridge Crossing is allowing us to bring together our employees across Massachusetts under one roof — which is an important step in facilitating the kind of collaboration needed to fulfill our purpose of chasing the miracles of science to improve people’s lives,” Bill Sibold, EVP and head of Global Specialty Care at Sanofi.

Dr. John Reed, EVP and global head of R&D at Sanofi, said the Cambridge Crossing location places the company’s research efforts close to scientific and commercial colleagues. “Located in the heart of an innovation ecosystem, our new site will serve as an open space to connect our experts with key partners, including top academic research institutions and hospitals, with the goal of urgently meeting patient needs through the tireless advance of science.”

Massachusetts is one of the primary life science and research hubs in the United States. Gov. Charlie Baker said Sanofi’s new campus “marks a big step forward in creating a vibrant and sustainable workforce that continues to evolve with our community.”