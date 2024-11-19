Continue to Site

Pharmaceutical Processing World

Sanofi to invest €40 million to boost antibody production in France

By |

Sanofi logoSanofi recently announced that it is investing €40 million in its Lyon Gerland bioproduction site as it seeks to bolster its position in the immunology space.

The investment will support production in France of the transplant drug Thymoglubulin, including €25 million toward developing and manufacturing a second-generation version of the drug. The remaining €15 million will go toward producing monoclonal antibodies for the type 1 diabetes treatment Tzield, the company said in a Nov. 15 news release.

Charles Wolf, Sanofi’s GM in France, noted that Lyon Gerland site already holds a central place in the Lyon life sciences ecosystem. It’s the sole manufacturing site of Thymoglubulin, annually producing 1.6 million vials to treat approximately 70,000 patients in 74 countries. Modernization work started over the summer, including a new manufacturing process to boost production, make the supply more reliable and reduce environmental impact.

Sanofi is also bringing Tzield production in-house, with the development of a bioproduction zone starting early next year at Lyon Gerland. It plans to produce the first batches by the end of 2025, having them available for marketing in 2027.

The company has committed more than €2.5 billion to major projects since the Covid-19 pandemic, with an additional investment of  more than €1 billion in bioproduction announced last May,

About The Author

Chris Newmarker

Chris Newmarker is the executive editor of WTWH Media life science's news websites and publications including MassDevice, Medical Design & Outsourcing and more. A professional journalist of 18 years, he is a veteran of UBM (now Informa) and The Associated Press whose career has taken him from Ohio to Virginia, New Jersey and, most recently, Minnesota. He’s covered a wide variety of subjects, but his focus over the past decade has been business and technology. He holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and political science from Ohio State University. Connect with him on LinkedIn or email at cnewmarker@wtwhmedia.com.

Tell Us What You Think!

Related Articles Read More >

Search Pharmaceutical Processing World