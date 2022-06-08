Digital transformation has been a buzzword among enterprise companies and business consultants for the past roughly five years. Conservative industries such as the pharmaceutical sector, however, have had a broadly tentative attitude toward transformation.

The situation began to change during the pandemic, however. Now, Sanofi (Nasdaq:SNY) has launched an AI-focused digital accelerator focused on developing novel products and services.

The new center will be based in Paris. It will have a dedicated team consisting of more than 75 experts.

Sanofi said it plans to continue recruiting additional staff with expertise in digital product management, full stack development and data science.

In a press release, Sanofi notes that the digital accelerator will prioritize diversity and will work with the non-profit Women in Tech to address the gender gap. .

The digital accelerator will first focus on meeting unmet needs in patients with atopic dermatitis in France, Italy and Spain. In particular, the organization will focus on developing an integrated platform and data platform to work with healthcare professionals to drive awareness of the disease and current treatment options.

In related news, Sanofi recently unveiled a new 900,000-ft² campus at Cambridge Crossing in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The new campus will unite 2,500 Sanofi employees.