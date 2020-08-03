Sanofi, GSK to supply up to 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to UK

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) announced that they reached an agreement with the UK government to supply up to 60 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Subject to a final contract, the UK government will receive the doses of a vaccine candidate developed by the two companies in partnership and based on the recombinant protein-based technology Sanofi used to produce an influenza vaccine, along with GSK’s pandemic adjuvant technology, according to a news release.

Get the full story at our sister site, Drug Discovery & Development.