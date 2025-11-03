Samsung Biologics announced today that it completed the spinoff of its Samsung Bioepis unit to focus on leading as a pure-play CDMO.

Following approval from its board, Samsung Biologics separated its investment and subsidiary management business to establish Samsung Epis Holdings. It finalized its Decision on Nov. 1 with plans to proceed with registration for the corporate division. The spin-off comes within five months of the company’s initial announcement in May.

Samsung Biologics said it received 99.9% shareholder support for the spin. With the transaction now complete, the company plans to accelerate its growth as a pure-play CDMO. It outlined three strategic pillars in a news release: expanding production capacity, diversifying its service portfolio and strengthening its global footprint.

By 2032, the company plans to complete construction of its second Bio Campus. It wants to reinforce its position as the world’s largest biomanufacturer with a total capacity of 1,324,000 liters. The company also wants to broaden its portfolio to include next-generation modalities like antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and organoids.

Samsung Biologics currently serves 17 of the world’s top 20 global pharmaceutical companies. It aims to extend its reach to the top 40 global biopharma clients by expanding into Japan and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

“Through this spin-off, we have solidified our position as a pure-play CDMO and established a firm foundation for continued global growth,” said John Rim, president and CEO of Samsung Biologics. “We remain committed to strengthening operational excellence and creating enduring value for our clients and the patients they serve.”