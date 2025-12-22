Samsung Biologics acquires GSK manufacturing site

Samsung Biologics announced today that it agreed to acquire 100% of Human Genome Sciences from GSK

The acquisition secures Samsung Biologics’ first U.S.-based manufacturing site, located in Rockville, Maryland. It helps to expand the company’s global footprint and commitment to the U.S. market following its transition to become a pure-play CDMO.

GSK’s Rockville facility encompasses two cGMP manufacturing plants with a combined 60,000 liters of drug substance capacity. It supports both clinical and commercial production from small- to large-scale manufacturing. Samsung Biologics intends to continue manufacturing existing products at the site while investing in expanded capacity and upgraded technology.

The company said it hopes the new facility helps to support a more resilient U.S. supply chain for critical biologic medicines.

Under the agreement, the company will acquire the Rockville assets for $280 million. It also intends to retain more than 500 employees at the site. Samsung Biologics expects the deal to close toward the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Commentary from Samsung Biologics and GSK leaders

John Rim, CEO and president of Samsung Biologics, said:

“This landmark acquisition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing global healthcare and bolstering our manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. The investment will enable us to deepen our collaboration with federal, state, and local stakeholders to best serve our customers and partners while ensuring a reliable and stable supply of life-saving therapeutics. This marks an important step forward in our mission to achieve a better life through biomedicines, and we look forward to building on the legacy of this facility as we welcome experienced colleagues to the Samsung Biologics family and continue delivering innovative solutions that make a meaningful impact.”

Regis Simard, president, Global Supply Chain, GSK, said:

“Today’s agreement to divest the Rockville manufacturing site to our valued long-term partner, Samsung Biologics, will secure the manufacture of two important medicines on U.S. soil for U.S. patients and further build GSK’s supply chain resilience. Along with GSK’s recent commitment to invest $30 billion in R&D and manufacturing in the U.S. over the next 5 years, this deal enables us to further focus on building the agility, capacity and capability needed in our manufacturing network to deliver the next generation of specialty medicines and vaccines. I am confident in a positive partnership and future for the Rockville site.”