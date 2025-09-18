Sai Life Sciences has opened Unit VI, a purpose-built veterinary API facility in Bidar, Karnataka, adjacent to the company’s flagship Unit IV API site. According to the company, the new plant is configured for stringent EHS practices and regulatory readiness to supply animal-health APIs at commercial scale. The unit will support global animal-health customers with scalable manufacturing and to extend Sai’s footprint in niche API segments.

The company describes Unit VI as dedicated to veterinary APIs. It will benefit from proximity to an established cGMP campus for shared logistics, utilities and quality systems. The focus is on process safety, sustainability, and compliance for veterinary markets. Sai says the facility will serve innovator partners that need reliable, scalable production for animal-health pipelines. “This investment strengthens our ability to meet the growing global demand for high-quality veterinary pharmaceuticals while ensuring the highest standards of innovation, efficiency, and sustainability,” said CEO & Managing Director Krishna Kanumuri in a statement.

Beyond the recent announcement, Sai recently finished Phase II of its PB-11 block at Bidar, taking total installed reactor capacity there to about 700 KL. Other suppliers are adding animal-health/API capacity as well. For example, Stallen South Asia opened a dedicated veterinary-API facility for halquinol in 2023, and Indian CRDMOs such as Syngene have expanded manufacturing footprints via 2025 acquisitions to boost large-scale capabilities. Market data point the same direction: analysts estimate the veterinary-API segment at roughly $8–9 billion in 2024–2025 with mid- to high-single-digit annual growth through 2030.