Roche’s Genentech breaks ground on U.S. manufacturing facility

Roche and its Genentech unit today announced the groundbreaking for its newest U.S. manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina.

Genentech said the development marks the establishment of its first manufacturing facility on the East Coast. It designed the 65,000-square-meter facility to support the production of its future portfolio of metabolic medicines. Those include next-generation treatments for obesity.

In May, the company announced plans to invest more than $700 million in its new U.S. manufacturing facility. The build includes the new state-of-the-art drug manufacturing plant in Holly Springs, with the company expecting to add more than 400 high-wage manufacturing jobs once operational, plus more than 1,500 construction jobs during site development. Holly Springs is located just outside Raleigh in the “Research Triangle” region of North Carolina.

This all comes as part of Roche’s $50 billion commitment to invest in U.S. manufacturing infrastructure and R&D. Genentech expects to have its Holly Springs facility operational by 2029. It plans to incorporate modern biomanufacturing technologies, plus advanced automation and digital capabilities. The lot also includes space for future expansion.

“I am proud to break ground on our new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in North Carolina, which will support the production of our next-generation obesity treatments,” said Roche Group CEO Thomas Schinecker. “This $700 million project is an integral part of our broader $50 billion commitment to further expand our already significant presence in the United States, building on our 120-year legacy of driving innovation and creating jobs across America. I am excited about the impact this facility will have on delivering life-changing medicines to patients in the U.S. and around the world.”