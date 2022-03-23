Roche to donate more medicines and diagnostics to Ukraine

With the war in Ukraine on the verge of entering its second month, Roche (SIX:RO, ROG; OTCQX:RHHBY) has announced that it will donate additional medications and diagnostics to the country.

The company had announced its plans to aid the country in early March, which included 150,000 packs of the antibiotic Rocephin, an antibiotic WHO lists as an essential medicine.

Roche will donate an additional 4,600 packs of medicines for influenza, rheumatoid arthritis, spinal muscle atrophy and some cancers. Additionally, the company will provide reagents and consumables to support testing 120,000 blood donations and 31,000 units for diabetes management.

In addition to providing supplies to Ukraine, several pharma countries, including Lilly, GSK and Pfizer, have announced plans to curtail operations or realign their business focus in Russia.