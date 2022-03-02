Roche to donate essential medicines to Ukraine

Roche (SIX:RO, ROG; OTCQX:RHHBY) announced that it would ship 150,000 packages of the antibiotic Rocephin to Ukraine, among other medical supplies, including diagnostics.

Rocephin is a broad-spectrum cephalosporin antibiotic.

The World Health Organization cites it as an essential medicine.

Basel, Switzerland–headquartered Roche noted in a statement that it is working with various international and local partners to ensure delivery to the war-torn country. It also vowed to continue delivering medical supplies to Russia and Belarus “within the scope of the available possibilities.”

The Ukrainian government estimated that approximately 2,000 civilians had died in the attacks to date, although Ukraine’s emergency services agency underscored that the number was “approximate.”

Roche noted that it had enrolled Ukrainian patients in ongoing clinical trials and said it would work to ensure continued access to treatment to those individuals.

Other pharma companies, including Prague-headquartered Zentiva, are also donating medicines to Ukraine.

Boehringer Ingelheim, the Novo Nordisk Foundation, Merck KGaA (Darmstadt, Germany) and GlaxoSmithKline have also announced plans to help as well.