Roche opens pharma R&D facility in Switzerland

Roche recently announced it opened its latest Pharma Research and Early Development (pRED) Center in Basel Switzerland.

The new facility is equipped with cutting-edge technologies and houses around 1,000 laboratory and office workspaces, according to the company. It is located at the company’s global headquarters and brings together teams of scientists and researchers to accelerate scientific discoveries for patients.

“Roche has invested CHF 1.2 billion into the new pRED Center, underscoring our ongoing commitment to supporting Switzerland in remaining a leading innovative life sciences hub, the country where Roche was founded over 125 years ago,” Roche Group Chair Severin Schwan said in a news release.

Roche’s pRED Center has two high-rise laboratory buildings with lab technologies and digital solutions, an office building, and a convention center. According to Roche, there are 33 combined laboratories and office floors, 150 labs, and workplaces for around 1,800 researchers. The company designed the buildings to foster collaboration and an end-to-end mindset.

“The new pRED Center will play an integral role in collaborating with our research centers across the globe, aiming to boost the effectiveness and efficiency of our R&D, and to deliver the greatest impact for patients,” Roche Group CEO Thomas Schinecker said.