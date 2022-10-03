Roche names new CEO of Roche Diagnostics

Roche (SIX:RO, ROG; OTCQX:RHHBY) has named Matt Sause, head of Roche Diagnostics’ North America Region, to become the CEO of Roche Diagnostics on January 1, 2023.

Sause is a Roche veteran, working for the company from 2002 to 2018. He was a senior molecular account manager in his first role working for the company. He was eventually promoted to various senior positions in general management and global product leadership in the company’s diagnostics and pharmaceutical divisions. From July 2018 to July 2019, he worked as an executive at Roche’s Genentech division. In that role, he was involved in developing Tecentriq (atezolizumab) for head and neck cancers.

From July 2019 to October, he worked as an executive at Gilead Sciences but rejoined Roche in November 2019.

“Matt Sause’s career at Roche has spanned twenty years in multiple countries across Asia, Latin America, Europe and North America in both the Diagnostics and Pharma divisions,” said Thomas Schinecker, the incumbent CEO of Roche’s Diagnostics Division and new Roche CEO starting March 15, 2023. “His combination of scientific knowledge with commercial experience makes him an excellent leader for the Diagnostics division.”

Roche’s current CEO, Severin Schwan, will become the chair of Roche on March 14, 2023.

“Matt Sause has had an exceptional career with Roche, and I am very pleased that we can once again internally appoint a leader of his caliber to become the next CEO of Roche Diagnostics,” Schwan said in a statement.

Schwan began working for Roche in 1993 and has worked at the company since.

Severin Schwan also joined Credit Suisse’s board in 2014. He began working as vice chair and lead independent director in 2017 but announced he would not pursue re-election in March 2022.

In July, Roche announced that its chair, Christoph Franz, would not pursue re-election after serving nine years as non-executive board chair.