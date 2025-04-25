Roche to invest $50B in U.S. over next five years

Roche announced plans to invest $50 billion in the U.S. over the next five years to boost manufacturing and R&D.

Basel, Switzerland-based Roche says the investments strengthen its U.S. footprint and should create more than 12,000 new jobs. That includes nearly 6,500 construction jobs, plus 1,000 jobs at new and expanded facilities.

As part of the investment, Roche plans to increase its existing footprint of more than 25,000 employees at 24 sites in eight U.S. states. Within the investment, the company plans to expand and upgrade U.S. manufacturing and distribution capabilities for innovative medicines and diagnostics. This upgrade comes in Kentucky, Indiana, New Jersey, Oregon and California.

Roche also plans to add a state-of-the-art gene therapy manufacturing plant in Pennsylvania and a new manufacturing facility for continuous glucose monitoring in Indiana. The company intends to add a new 900,000-square-foot manufacturing center to support its expanding portfolio of next-generation weight loss medicines. It expects to disclose the location of that facility at a later date.

Additionally, Roche wants to add a new R&D center in Massachusetts. This would conduct cutting-edge AI research and serve as a hub for cardiovascular, renal and metabolism R&D efforts. Finally, the company plans to expand and upgrade existing pharmaceuticals and diagnostics R&D centers in Arizona, Indiana and California.

Once its new additions come on-line, Roche anticipates exporting more medicines from the U.S. than it imports. This comes as more companies are considering ways to enhance their U.S. infrastructure amid potential supply chain disruptions from the Trump Administration’s proposed tariffs.

“Roche is a Swiss company with a strong heritage in more than 130 countries globally. Today’s announced investments underscore our long-standing commitment to research, development and manufacturing in the U.S.,” said Thomas Schinecker, Roche Group CEO. “We are proud of our 110 year legacy in the United States which has been a key driver for jobs, innovation and the creation of intellectual property in the U.S., across both our Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics Divisions. Our investments of $50 billion over the next five years will lay the foundation for our next era of innovation and growth, benefiting patients in the US and around the world.”