Roche and its Genentech unit today announced plans to invest more than $700 million in a new manufacturing facility in the U.S.

The company plans to build a new 700,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art drug manufacturing plant in Holly Springs, North Carolina. It expects to add more than 400 high-wage manufacturing jobs once operational, plus more than 1,500 construction jobs during site development. Holly Springs is located just outside Raleigh in the “Research Triangle” region of North Carolina.

Roche and Genentech say the new facility will support their future portfolio of next-generation obesity medicines. This initial investment could expand in the future, they say, based on business needs and the U.S. policy environment. It adds to an existing U.S. footprint that spans 13 manufacturing and 15 R&D sites. Roche employs 25,000 people across 24 locations in eight U.S. states.

According to a news release, the company aims to create a “vibrant biotech community” by investing in infrastructure, talent and technologies. It hopes to use its U.S. footprint to deliver the next generation of medical breakthroughs. The company said it wants to scale biotech innovation faster and ensure that the U.S. remains a leader in discovering, developing and manufacturing life-changing medicines.

“Our new facility near Raleigh, North Carolina, an established biopharmaceutical talent hub, will serve as an important new setting within our manufacturing network to help deliver on the promise of our company’s life-changing science and industry-leading pipeline,” said Genentech CEO Ashley Magargee. “We are thrilled to establish this relationship with the city of Holly Springs, where we expect to have a positive impact on the local economy and community, as we have across the United States since we pioneered the biotech industry nearly 50 years ago.”