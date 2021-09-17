Report: U.S. set to buy hundreds of millions of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to share

The Biden administration reportedly plans to purchase and share with the world hundreds of millions of doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The Washington Post reported today that the U.S. has plans to make another large purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, although details of the deal have not been made clear. Neither the White House nor Pfizer have offered comment or confirmation regarding the deal, according to the report.

It seems likely that the apparent purchase comes ahead of the U.N. General Assembly next week because of an increased focus on vaccine access in lower-income countries, according to The Post. Additionally, the report noted that the White House intends to host a virtual summit on global vaccinations alongside the U.N. General Assembly next week.

The Hill said that Biden and his administration remain under pressure to do more in the effort to vaccinate the rest of the world. The U.S. has donated 140 million vaccine doses already, with an additional purchase of 500 million more doses set to be donated over 2021 and 2022 seen by advocates and experts as short of the global need.

Additionally, the FDA advisory committee is meeting today to discuss booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, which puts greater strain on the supply of doses as the U.S. looks to reinforce its vaccinated citizens while providing the initial vaccinations for those around the world.