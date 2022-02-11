Rentschler Biopharma begins work on new facility in Greater Boston

The contract development and manufacturing organization Rentschler Biopharma (Laupheim, Germany) has begun constructing a new facility in Milford, Massachusetts, next to an existing facility.

The new 22,000-ft2 facility will boost the company’s cGMP manufacturing capacity and its ability to produce complex molecules for U.S.-based clients.

Once completed, the facility will contain space for manufacturing, single-use bioreactors, cleanrooms and warehousing capabilities. Rentschler said the plant’s design will be modular to accommodate evolving client needs and include Pharma 4.0 features to boost efficiency and enhance automation.

The company anticipates the plant to be operational in late 2023.

Milford is a suburb of Boston.

In 2020, Rentschler announced that it had entered into a collaboration with BioNTech (NSDQ:BNTX) related to the BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine, which has emerged as one of the most popular such vaccines in the world.

“With Rentschler Biopharma’s contribution to the production of mRNA vaccines to beat the COVID-19 virus, we have seen firsthand how important it is to have highly adaptable capacity and to have the experience and expertise needed to produce new therapeutic modalities, fast,” said Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler.

In early February, Rentschler announced that it had hired four additional biopharmaceutical executives to bolster its leadership team.