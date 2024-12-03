Reckitt to make Mucinex in North Carolina

Reckitt Benckiser Group announced today that it is expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint by acquiring a 310,000 ft² pharmaceutical site in Wilson, North Carolina.

The Slough, U.K.–based company said it will invest £155 million ($200 million) to establish a manufacturing facility in Wilson to produce Mucinex tablets and liquids to meet increased U.S. demand. Reckitt officials say they want to ensure a more resilient supply chain in the company’s largest market.

The Wilson facility will become Reckitt’s largest over-the-counter manufacturing facility in the U.S., creating nearly 300 jobs.

“Mucinex is our No. 1 over-the-counter product in the U.S. and the No. 1 global cough and decongestant medicine. So, with the rise in demand for cold and flu relief, we are taking action to expand access to our products and build a more resilient supply chain,” Harald Emberger, Reckitt’s chief supply officer, said in a news release. “The Wilson facility will greatly increase our Mucinex production capacity, localize more manufacturing, and enable us to better serve our customers and consumers.”

Reckitt has seen U.S. demand for Mucinex shift to earlier in the year as the seasonality of cold and flu cases has changed. COVID-19 infections are expected to stay at the same level as last year, but there were also off-season surges over the summer.

“Each year, the burden of illness caused by respiratory viruses is unpredictable, and this has only intensified post-pandemic,” said Chris Tedesco, SVP of Health for Reckitt in North America. “Demand for Mucinex products has increased over historical pre-pandemic averages, and the factory in Wilson enables us to increase access and meet future demand during in-season and off-season surges. We will service demand with greater agility, prepare for long-term growth and deliver new innovations like Mucinex Mighty Chews and Mucinex 2-in-1 Nasal Spray.