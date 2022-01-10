Recipharm sells plants in France and the UK

Recipharm has sold a solid-dose manufacturing plant in Fontaine-lès-Dijon, France to Astrea Pharma, a new contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

Recipharm also announced that Pharmaron Beijing Co. has acquired Aesica Pharmaceuticals Ltd, which Recipharm had acquired about a year ago.

Historically, the plant in France has focused on manufacturing and packaging tablets and capsules.

The divestment of the facility will improve Recipharm’s financial position and streamline its operations, according to the company’s CEO Marc Funk.

The Aesica Pharmaceuticals Ltd facility in Cramlington near Newcastle has focused on manufacturing various active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Pharmanon chairman and CEO Dr. Boliang Lou said the acquisition will boost its chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) capabilities. Pharmanon also has invested in ramping up its API manufacturing.