Qosina CEO elected at-large board director of the Bio-Process Systems Alliance

Medtech and pharma components supplier Qosina announced that CEO Scott Herskovitz has been elected as an at-large board director of the Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA).

The BPSA, an affiliated organization of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), is an international industry association dedicated to encouraging and accelerating the adoption of single-use manufacturing technologies used in the production of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines. BPSA board members serve staggered two-year terms.

“I am honored to be elected as a BPSA board member and work alongside this highly respected group of industry leaders,” Herskovitz said in a news release out yesterday. “As a global supplier of single-use medical components, Qosina is committed to supporting the BPSA and their focus on the essential and safe utilization of single-use bioprocessing systems for the production of biopharmaceuticals and critical vaccines.”

Qosina (Ronkonkoma, N.Y.) boasts a catalog featuring more than 5,000 products.