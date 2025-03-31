Qosina, AdvantaPure collaborate on pharmaceutical manufacturing

Qosina announced today that it entered into a collaboration with AdvantaPure to enhance its selection of solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

AdvantaPure, the high-purity products division of NewAge Industries, anticipates and satisfies the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing industries. As an official distribution partner for AdvantaPure, Qosina now expands its tubing portfolio with more than 60 new tubing options. This further enhances its offerings for engineers, designers and manufacturers.

The company will showcase this partnership and the AdvantaPure tubing offering at its booth (3317) during the Interphex trade show in New York this week. Attendees can explore the breadth of AdvantaPure tubing available through Qosina.

“Our collaboration with AdvantaPure marks an important step forward for Qosina as we continue to expand our offerings and provide greater value to our customers,” said Lee Pochter, CEO. “This partnership underscores Qosina’s commitment to meeting the critical needs of the life sciences industry. With the addition of AdvantaPure’s trusted tubing solutions, Qosina is strengthening its ability to offer off-the-shelf convenience and flexibility to customers worldwide.”