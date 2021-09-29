ProMation Engineering taps Tom Wayer as national sales manager

Electrical actuator and flow-control firm ProMation Engineering has hired Tom Wayer as a national sales manager.

The company can provide custom flow-control products to meet customer-specific needs for various industries, including pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Brooksville, Florida–based ProMation also serves the chemical processing industry.

Wayer has experience selling equipment, systems and entire projects with actuators, valves, pumps, sensors, dampers and piping.

“I am excited to be able to join ProMation Engineering,” Wayer said. “I feel like I have a substantial leg up in understanding ProMation’s business since I have been not only selling similar products but purchasing, installing and troubleshooting control equipment as a contractor and installer.”