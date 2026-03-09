Plastic Ingenuity announced today that it’s expanding its operations into Europe with the acquisition of Spezi-Pack.

Located near Dresden, Germany, Spezi-Pack is an established thermoforming company. Madison, Wisconsin-based Plastic Ingenuity said the expansion enables it to offer regional European manufacturing for medical device and pharmaceutical packaging. The acquisition helps to increase efficiencies along the value chain.

Spezi-Pack brings nearly 40 years of thermoforming experience, according to a news release. Former President Dirk Walters will continue to oversee operations in Germany so they can carry on uninterrupted from before the acquisition.

Meanwhile, Plastic Ingenuity said it plans to invest significantly in the Germany facility in an effort to support further healthcare applications. It plans enhancements such as the addition of an ISO Class 7 cleanroom and new thermoforming lines. These additions will expand capacity for medical and pharmaceutical manufacturing. The company expects those upgrades to become fully operational by the first quarter of 2027.

“With manufacturing now available in both North America and Europe, Plastic Ingenuity is better positioned to support localized production, improve supply chain resilience, and meet the evolving needs of global healthcare customers,” said Dan Kuehn, president and CEO of Plastic Ingenuity. “A strong, tenured team is already in place, and they are excited about the growth opportunities our new ownership will provide to them.”

